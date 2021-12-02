Keta Senior High Technical School (KETASCO) contestant, Francisca Lamini, has attained another feat barely a week after leading her team to the finals of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

Miss Lamini has been selected to join the champions, Prempeh College on their international tour to Dubai and Nairobi in January, next year.

This recent collaboration is courtesy both the Adansi Travels and Kenya Airways to support the brilliant lady whose superb performance in the 2021 NSMQ was well appreciated throughout the country.

The honours is for emerging the Most Outstanding Female Contestant for 2021, aside being the first female to be present in the finals since 2013.

“KETASCO’s Francisca will join #NSMQ2021 Champions, Prempeh College, on tour to Nairobi and Dubai courtesy @Adansitravels & @KenyaAirways,” a tweet from NSMQ Ghana.

NSMQ Ghana took to its Twitter page to congratulate her and break the news.

This wonderful collaboration can serve as an encouragement and keep inspiring other young girls to work hard and reach their potentials.