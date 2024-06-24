Salafest 2024: Hajia Nasira unites Sekyere Afram Plains youth through sports

The NDC parliamentary candidate of the Sekyere Afram Plains constituency, Hajia Nasira Afrah, took a significant step towards uniting the citizens by organizing a football gala for the youth and people of the Sekyere plains.

The day event kicked off in attendance with prominent personalities including MP for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu, NDC parliamentary candidate for Ahanta West, Mavis KUKUA Bissue PC, Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NDC and the President of African Paralympic Committee, Samson Deen.

Hajia Nasira Afrah encouraged youth to embrace unity for development and prosperity.

She expressed appreciation to the youth for making the just-ended electoral registration exercise peaceful.

The special guest, Haruna Iddrisu also urged the youth to consider participating in the football trade and education for a better future.

He cited Black Star player, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku of Leicester City FC, highlighting the potential for success in both football and education.

He further urged the youth always to use dialogue to improve unity in the constituency before the 2024 general election.

The day’s event kicked off between Dagomba and Hamidu, where Hamidu defeated the host Dagomba by one goal to nil.

The eight participating teams are Dagomba, Anyinofi, Drobonso, Fumsua, Hamidu, Dawia, Issahkrom, and Seneso.

Two group matches played saw Drobonso and Hamidu log horns in a goalless draw final game, with Drobonso wining with a 3:2 on penalties, which saw the son of former President Sharaf Mahama supporting Hajia Nasira to do the kickoff and awards ceremony.

RESULTS AND AWARDS:

Trophy Winner – DROBONSO

Best player: Seth Adomako (Essien)

Best Goalkeeper: Owusu Boateng Godfred

Goal King: Abdul Razak Yahaya

1st Place – GHS 10,000

2nd Place – GHS 6,000

3rd Place – GHS 3,000

4th Place – GHS 1,000

Hajia Nasira Afrah congratulated Drobonso for their victory and highlighted the event’s role in fostering unity and camaraderie within the community.

“It’s truly inspiring to witness the power of sports in bringing communities together, fostering a sense of unity and camaraderie, especially during these challenging times. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Drobonso for their well-deserved victory in the competition” she added.

This event showcases the spirit of sportsmanship and highlights the power of unity in achieving common goals.

