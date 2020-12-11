The former Member of Parliament (MP) for Fomena Constituency, Andrew Amoako Asiamah will be returning to Parliament.

This comes after his seat was declared vacant by the Speaker of Parliament, Prof Aaron Mike Oquaye.

Mr Asiamah won the seat as an Independent Candidate in the just-ended December 7 polls.

Taking to Facebook to make what may be his first public statement, he acknowledged God for his victory.

“It is indeed great to wait on the Lord. We thank God for everything,” he wrote.

His post has since generated prayers and goodwill messages from fans and followers.

Mr Asiamah decided to contest for re-election as an independent candidate after he lost in the New Patriotic Party primary.

The General Secretary of the NPP, Mr John Boadu in a statement on October 13, 2020, said by going as an independent candidate, Mr Asiamah had forfeited his membership of the party per the Article 3(9) of the party’s constitution.

ALSO READ:

However, he managed to poll 12,805 votes to win Monday’s Fomena Parliamentary Election after defeating the NPP candidate, Mr Philip Ofori-Asante who got 10,798 votes.

The NDC candidate Christina Ama Ranson also had 2,608 votes, while another candidate, Eric Appiagyei had 158 votes.

The total votes cast was 26,616 with 26,369 valid votes and 247 rejected ballots.

Read Mr Asiamah’s post below: