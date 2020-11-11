The embattled Member of Parliament (MP) for Fomena Constituency, Andrew Amoako Asiamah, says he is unperturbed despite his seat being declared vacant.

Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Mike Aaron Ocquaye, on Saturday declared the Fomena seat vacant after the New Patriotic Party petitioned the Speaker over the incumbent MP’s decision to contest as an independent candidate.

Despite pleas from President Nana Akufo-Addo and colleague politicians for Mr Amoako to rescind his decision, he said his mind was already made up, a situation which made the President express his disappointment in him.

Reacting to the development on Accra-based Citi FM, Mr Amoako disclosed he was now more focused on his campaign in the build-up to the December polls.

However, he indicated he will consider the next line of action after the general election.

ALSO READ:

“For now, I am focusing on the campaign; let me cross this hurdle, after crossing this hurdle, we will see what to do.

“I do not want to distract myself. My focus is to get the campaign done. Once it is done, we will see what we will do. I will consider it together with other brains,” he said.

The decision to contest as an independent candidate comes after his refusal to contest the party’s primaries following claims of infractions in the voter album.

The incumbent MP had to contest the voter album for the NPP’s primaries in court after internal process to rectify supposed anomalies proved futile.

An unfavourable ruling by the court forced Mr Asiamah to withdraw from the primary of the party leaving Philip Ofori Asante to run unopposed.