Award-winning Gospel musician, Empress Gifty Adorye, has penned an emotional letter to her husband, Hopeson Adorye who missed out on his bid to represent the people of Kpone Kantamanso in parliament.

As the good wife that she is, Empress Gifty assured her man that all wasn’t lost as God would restore him in the next four years.

Gifty went ahead to shower praises on Mr Adorye for being the voice of the hopeless and also helping humanity.

“You have fought a good fight and raised the hopes of your lovers and the entire NPP supporters in Kpone Katamanso.”

“You have made us proud and given us a reason to put in more hard work next time to wrestle power for our mother party, the NPP, and our constituency.”

“My Hero, I congratulate you for good work done. Without a doubt, you have demonstrated to the nation and the entire family what a strong man and a big shoulder we can forever depend on,” she wrote on her Instagram page.