Founder of the New Force Movement, Nana Kwame Bediako, has reaffirmed his commitment to advancing his political agenda, regardless of potential challenges.

In an interview, Mr. Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar, expressed his indifference to possible personal attacks, stressing his dedication to transforming the nation.

The independent presidential aspirant said “I want to inspire the young people of today to have the courage I possess to stand up and declare their intentions boldly.”

“Of course, I know I will be attacked, sabotaged or whatever, but I’m still going ahead because I stand for the youth. And I believe that I have something to make this country a better country and develop people in a better way.”

Cheddar refrained from revealing the financial investment in his campaign, including the cost of his billboards across the country.

“I don’t need to tell Ghanaians that this is how much I have invested in my campaign. The people of Ghana don’t go around disclosing the funds of what they do,” he said on Citi TV.

