Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Frederick Asare has acknowledged that the upcoming Super Clash against Hearts of Oak will be challenging yet thrilling.

The two most prestigious clubs in the country will face off at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, May 26, in a Matchday 31 fixture of the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

Despite the anticipated difficulty, the highly-regarded goalkeeper is eager for the match and expects an exhilarating encounter.

“The Super Clash is not about your form, it’s about pride. Going into this game will be difficult but also exciting,” Asare said in an interview with the Kotoko media team.

Both teams unexpectedly lost their respective matches over the weekend. Kotoko suffered a 2-1 defeat to Berekum Chelsea at Golden City Park, while Hearts of Oak were edged out 1-0 by Aduana Stars at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Asante Kotoko, having triumphed in the first Super Clash meeting earlier this season, are aiming for a repeat victory to secure a double over Hearts of Oak.

Meanwhile, the Phobians see this as a prime opportunity to exact revenge on the Porcupine Warriors.