The spokesperson for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr. Gideon Boako, has attributed the delays in completing hostel facilities for head porters, known as Kayayei, primarily to difficulties in land acquisition.

In an interview, Dr. Boako underscored the importance of these hostels in providing a stable environment for the Kayayei, facilitating their participation in technical and vocational education and training (TVET) programmes.

He explained that, the land acquisition issues have significantly hindered the completion of many of these projects.

Dr. Boako said the TVET initiative is designed to manage migration influxes and develop employment strategies for the Kayayei, aiming to create better opportunities for them.

“We started from Agbogbloshie and land was given, and it became a whole tussle. There was another consideration with the Roman Catholic Church, partnering with Father Campbell, and we wanted to do that jointly with the Soup kitchen.

“There were some commitments from some of the landowners in Accra at a point, and it became a problem. I remember we had to go to the Ashanti region. We were looking for land, and we got some land at Bantama but people living around complained, and the main delaying factor was the land issue. Other than that, the government was prepared, and funding was available for this to be done” he said on Citi TV.

