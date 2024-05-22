North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has accused Agriculture Minister Bryan Acheampong of violating the constitution and abusing his power as a state official.

He believes that state officials must not be allowed to purchase any state asset.

This accusation comes after it was revealed that Mr Acheampong’s business, Rock City Hotel, is in the process of purchasing a 60% stake in four hotels owned by SSNIT.

According to Mr Ablakwa, this constitutes unethical conduct and a breach of Articles 78(3) and 98(2) of the 1992 Constitution which ensures that MPs and Ministers “don’t abuse their office, take advantage of their office, and the influence they wield, to engage in business for private gain” to avoid conflict of interest.

Speaking on PM Express on JoyNews, he said, although the Agric Minister insists that he is not involved in the day-to-day management of Rock City Hotel, he is the sole beneficiary owner of the company and its profits.

“You (Bryan Acheampong) are sitting in the Cabinet privy to insider information. Nobody can convince me that SNIT, taking such a major decision, would not go to Cabinet for approval.

“There will be discussions at Cabinet. You have your colleague ministers and government appointees on the SSNIT board. Look, it’s untidy. This is a conflict of interest. This doesn’t happen anywhere else,” Mr Ablakwa said.

Mr. Ablakwa also noted that Rock City Hotel is only pursuing the profits, having dropped out of acquiring stakes in two underperforming hotels while maintaining interest in the profitable ones.

“It is a conflict of interest. It is an abuse of power, unethical and reprehensible, and I have always maintained this. Remember 16 years ago, I took Jake Obetsebi Lamptey to court when I discovered he was in the process of purchasing his official bungalow, my position has not changed.”

“No Minister of State or state official The attempt to say that he is not involved in day-to-day management, the issue is about the profits, the proceeds, it is not going to do to workers of Ghana or MPs, he is the sole beneficiary owner.”

Background

Last week, the North Tongu MP lodged a formal petition with the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to investigate allegations surrounding the sale of six hotels to Rock City Hotel owned by Bryan Acheampong.

The hotels under scrutiny in the petition include Labadi Beach Hotel, La Palm Royal Beach Resort, Elmina Beach Resort, Ridge Royal Hotel, Busua Beach Resort, and the Trust Lodge Hotel.

Mr Ablakwa’s petition to CHRAJ seeks an investigation into various allegations, including conflict of interest, abuse of power, lack of due process, procurement breaches, cronyism, and graft.

SSNIT Response

The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) denied any foul play in its decision to sell a 60% stake in its hotels to Rock City Hotel.

They insisted that the process in selecting a buyer was transparent and strictly adhered to the Public Procurement Act to select Rock City Hotel, among five other hotels that applied.

In a statement issued on Sunday, May 19, SSNIT explained that Rock City Hotel Limited submitted the best and strongest technical and financial proposal among the bids received, meeting the criteria set out in the Request for Proposals (RFP).

SSNIT assured the public it will cooperate fully with CHRAJ throughout its investigation process.

Byran Acheampong reacts

Mr Acheampong on Tuesday said the allegations peddled by Mr Ablakwa suggesting that he’s committing any wrongdoing in Rock City’s proposal to purchase 60% of shares in SSNIT’s four hotels are false and baseless.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show, the Abetifi MP expressed his disappointment in the stance taken by his colleague.

“You are just adding things together and trying to destroy me and trying to destroy Rock City. It is most unfair, it is ‘un-Ghanaian’ and you should stop it,” he told Mr Ablakwa who was also on the Super Morning Show.

The next step

But, Mr Ablakwa is not relenting. He told Evens Mensah that he will make a petition to the Speaker of Parliament to address the issue.

“I have obtained the full list of 47 ministers and MPs diligently and I know for a fact that indeed, Bryan Acheampong confirmed this morning that he has not complied with the provisions of the Constitution. So I certainly will bring this to the attention of the Speaker as soon as the house resumes.”

