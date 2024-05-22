Traders and residents in the vicinity of the Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra are calling for the provision of dustbins at strategic locations to curb indiscriminate littering.

The sentiment echoing through the community is one of urgency: “Provide rubbish bins and discipline those who don’t comply”, assert residents, traders, and passersby at the heart of Kwame Nkrumah Circle, where filth has become commonplace.

During interviews with Joy News, some traders spoke of their efforts to sweep and clear gutters, however, they lamented that the absence of bins renders their endeavours futile, leading to garbage accumulating on the streets and in drains.

Acknowledging the unsanitary conditions, these stakeholders emphasise that the solution lies with the authorities, urging them to supply the necessary rubbish bins.

“This place, people choose to throw rubbish anywhere and anyhow, so we need dustbins so that people will find it difficult to throw rubbish on the floor, just look at how nasty it is to see rubbish on the road.”

Even after waste collection, the lingering stench pervading the air is incongruous with the standards expected of a city centre. Consequently, calls for stringent enforcement against littering persist.

A trader stressed the need for disciplinary measures. “When it rains you can’t even pass by this area because you will see how the rain will expose the littered rubbish all over and the stench is overpowering, I suggest that the policemen under the bridge discipline those who through rubbish away carelessly.”

