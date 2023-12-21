The Russian Football Union has voted against leaving Uefa to join the Asian Football Confederation, despite being banned from European football.

Last year Fifa and Uefa banned all Russian teams from their competitions following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“We unanimously voted against,” RFU president Alexander Dyukov said of the proposal.

The RFU said it hopes to continue talks with Uefa about returning to European competition.

“We have decided to continue contacts with Uefa, especially as there is progress,” said RFU committee member Mikhail Gershkovich.

“Let’s see how the situation develops next year.”

In recent months Uefa showed signs of relaxing restrictions on Russia’s youth teams, but later abandoned plans to reinstate Russia’s under-17 sides to European competition.