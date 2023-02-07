Police at Buipe in the Central Gonja District of the Savannah Region have gunned down an armed robber at Lingbenkura, a farming community near Buipe on the Fufulso-Buipe highway.

The incident, according to the Buipe Police Command, occurred at about 1:10 am on Tuesday.

Speaking to Adom News, the Command said they received a distress call that the robbers, believed to be of Fulani extraction, had taken over part of the highway.

Numbering about five, the police team rushed to the scene but while approaching, the robbers who sighted them, opened fire on them.

The Police, while returning the fire, shot one of them while the others fled.

Items found on the deceased robber were a gun and three mobile phones.

The body has since been deposited at the Tamale Teaching Hospital mortuary for identification.