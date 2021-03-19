Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako Atta, has said some sweet words to residents in the Ashanti Region over their road projects.

Mr Amoako-Atta, who doubles as the Member of Parliament for the Atiwa West constituency, has pledged commitment to complete roads in the area in due course.

During a tour in the region, he noted the region will not be short-changed with regards to road projects, adding that each region will get its fair share.

“I want to assure the people of this region that development programmes in Ghana as a whole will be looked at in its entirety and every region will get its first share of the national cake.

“Ashanti Region will never be short-changed and your interest will not be toyed with as far as the road sector is concerned. The Region will always have its fair share of the national cake,” he pledged.

Acknowledging his second term as the sector Minister, he reiterated he will not joke with the road infrastructure in the region.

“I am privileged to lead that sector on behalf of President Akufo-Addo. So, while looking at the whole situation, there is no way I will joke and toy with Ashanti Region,” he said.

He added: “If you look at asphalt overlay, we started with 227 km plan for Ashanti Region. As I speak, we have completed 174 km.”