Deputy Chief of Staff, Samuel Abdulai Jinapor, has joined Roads Minister, Amoako Atta to inspect the progress of some road projects in Damango.

The projects inspected include an ongoing 10-kilometer Damongo town road and a 15 kilometers of asphalt overlay of critical roads in the Damongo township.

Mr Amoako Atta assured that several feeder roads are set to be upgraded and improved in the area.

Mr Jinapor, an aspiring parliamentary candidate in Damango, on his part, commended Mr Amoako Atta who he described as a hard working minister.

He also noted that President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, through his competent Minister for Roads, is embarking on a truly unprecedented and verifiable road programme across the country of which Damango is a beneficiary.

“Damango has and will continue to receive its fair share of government’s infrastructural development. Undoubtedly, 2020 is the Year of Roads,” he said.