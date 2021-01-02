

The police in Bauchi State in Nigeria has arrested a 20-year-old man, Adamu Ra’uf, for allegedly cutting off the private part of a six-year-old child for ritual purposes.



The command’s spokesperson, Ahmed Wakil, in a statement on Friday, January 1, said the suspect was arrested following a complaint by the victim’s aunt, Hafsatu Wada.



Wada told the the police on December 30, 2020, that her niece, (name withheld), was found crying in a pool of blood.

Suspected ritualist, Adamu Ra’uf

The victim was later rushed to the hospital where a Doctor confirmed that her private part has been cut off with a sharp object.

According to reports by Instablog9ja, upon interrogation, she pointed fingers at the known suspect who was apprehended shortly after.

Adamu ] freely confessed to have conspired with one Abdulkadir Wada hHladu, now at large, to perpetrate the crime for ritual purposes.