The night patrol team at Walewale was called by the station master, Inspector Amos Bour, to the scene of an ongoing robbery in the Banawa village on Nalerigu Highway on Saturday at about 2:50 am.

The team immediately proceeded from Nasia-Tamale Highway to the crime scene to meet one Kanlan Kambarib, a driver in charge of a 39-seater Neoplan mini bus with registration No. U-1162-C, aged 40. There were about 20 passengers on board travelling from Techiman to Bunkpurugu.

According to the driver, when he got to a section of the road between Walewale and Banawa village, 4 masked men believed to be of Fulani extraction, wielding two guns emerged from the nearby bush, fired at his windscreen, and ordered him to stop.

After complying, the robbers managed to rob them of their belongings and a cash amount of Gh¢2000. Fortunately, nobody was hurt.

Mr. Kambarib added that robbers hurriedly escaped through a nearby bush upon noticing the police presence.

The patrol team combed the scene and found a BB cartridge shell which has been retained for evidential purposes.

The case is currently under investigations.