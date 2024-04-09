Victoria Akyeampong, a retired United Nations diplomat, has shared her journey into agribusiness following her retirement, revealing her passion for farming rooted in childhood experiences.

In an interview on Joy Prime’s Prime Morning, Akyeampong recounted her childhood spent on her father’s and grandfather’s farms, which instilled in her a deep love for agriculture.

Despite pursuing a career in formal education and later working for the United Nations High Commissioner for refugees, she maintained a keen interest in agriculture, particularly after witnessing its role in aiding displaced people become self-sufficient.

Upon retirement, Akyeampong expressed her desire to venture into farming, which was supported by her son, who gifted her a piece of land.

However, she highlighted challenges encountered, notably the difficulty in finding dependable farmworkers and distribution hurdles due to the farm’s proximity to inhabited towns.

Despite these challenges, Akyeampong remains resolute, supported by her children. Her daughter, who specializes in sustainable agriculture, assists in building homesteads for the farm, while her son provides behind-the-scenes support and encouragement.

Akyeampong’s farming focus is currently on cashew nuts, with intermittent intercropping of other legumes.

Additionally, she is working on launching a new product aimed at revolutionizing women’s hygiene – reusable underwear for menstrual periods, offering an eco-friendly alternative to disposable sanitary pads.

Offering advice to young farmers, Akyeampong urged them to persevere in their passion despite external pressures.

Her story serves as an inspiration, showcasing the potential for successful career transitions and entrepreneurial endeavours in agriculture post-retirement.