A reformed drug addict, Abigail Sarpong, has urged the youth to abstain from the abuse of hard drugs, particularly cocaine and marijuana, to stay safe from destructive addictions.

According to the 30-year-old lady, addiction to drugs has curtailed the otherwise bright future of many youth in the country.

Sharing her experience on Ewiase Mu Nsem on Nhyira Fm, she posited that “you will not have a focused life because you will always want to get money to do the drugs”.

Due to her addiction, Abigail aged older than her age and felt uncomfortable when she could not access drugs.

She lost everything, including her dignity, due to her addiction to hard drugs.

“It will make you a thief or a liar if you are not one,” she noted. “There is no positive future in taking cocaine and marijuana”.

drug addict changed

The addition, she said, leads to shame and guilt, and unnecessary cost to individuals, especially in their health.

Abigail managed to come out of her addiction and is currently recovering at a rehabilitation center.

“It’s just one month since I abandoned cocaine and marijuana and I can see massive improvement in my life,” she observed.

She advised the youth to abstain from drugs since “there is no positive future in it, just waste of time”.