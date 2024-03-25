Radisson Hotel Group (https://www.RadissonHotels.com) has set a goal of expanding its current portfolio of 11 hotels in operation and under development in Morocco to 25 hotels by 2030. As Morocco continues to be a crucial market for development, the Group is accelerating its expansion in the country and has therefore extended the portfolio of Erwan Garnier, Senior Director for Development, to include Morocco.

Defining Radisson Hotel Group’s expansion strategy for Morocco, Erwan Garnier, Senior Director, Development, Africa at Radisson Hotel Group said, “I am delighted to lead our expansion efforts in Morocco and take them to new heights. Leveraging our success in the country thus far, our expansion strategy will concentrate on targeting the major cities in Morocco.”

“Our focus will be on strengthening our presence in Casablanca and Marrakech, where we currently operate the conveniently located Radisson Blu Hotel, Casablanca City Center (https://apo-opa.co/4cIPoPR) and the highly acclaimed Radisson Blu Hotel, Marrakech Carré Eden (https://apo-opa.co/4cs7JjP). Additionally, we plan to establish our presence in the key cities of Rabat, Tangier, Agadir, and Fez. In light of Radisson Hotel Group’s strategic 5-year plan and the 2030 FIFA World Cup in Morocco, we have identified significant potential within these cities to establish a diverse portfolio consisting of ideally located business hotels, efficient serviced apartments, premium mixed-use projects, and expanding our portfolio of exceptional resorts. The introduction of the Radisson (https://apo-opa.co/3SkREDo) brand with the imminent opening of the Radisson Hotel Casablanca Gauthier La Citadelle (https://apo-opa.co/3ToAJ36) in the vibrant Gauthier district of Casablanca, marks a notable development. This new establishment will be the flagship of the Radisson brand in Morocco, marking the entry of a new brand for the group in the country and underlining our commitment to quality and diversified expansion.”

Erwan has been an integral part of Radisson Hotel Group since joining nine years ago, achieving numerous development milestones. He has played an active role in expanding the Group’s African portfolio, particularly in Francophone and Lusophone countries, Indian Ocean islands, and more recently in West and Central Africa.

In 2023, the Radisson Hotel Group maintained its expansion momentum in Africa with eight new hotel signings, adding more than 1,600 rooms to its already robust portfolio on the continent. With this progress, the Group is well on track to achieving its objective of reaching 150 hotels in Africa over the next five years, up from its current count of 100 hotels.

Furthermore, over the past three years, Radisson Hotel Group has emerged as the fastest-growing hotel group in Africa, with 20 hotel openings across the continent. This remarkable achievement has set a record for the Group in terms of the realization of its pipeline into openings and has resulted in an impressive 15 percent annual growth on its African portfolio.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Radisson Hotel Group.

Media Contacts:

Saadiyah Hendricks

Area Director PR&Social Media

Middle East, Africa and Mediterranean

saadiyah.hendricks@radissonhotels.com

BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT CONTACTS:

Erwan Garnier

Senior Director, Development, Africa

erwan.garnier@radissonhotels.com

