The full video of Quamina MP on TimWestwood’s TV seems to be telling a different story about the artiste’s freestyle performance.

The ‘Ground Up Chale’ signee came under social media attack after a teaser of his freestyle Capital Xtra did not impress many Ghanaians.

RELATED STORIES:

In the video Tim Westwood posted on Youtube, it seemed the teaser was not a fair reflection of his entire performance though he has explained he was not prepared for the interview.

According to the ‘Amanfuor Girls’ hit maker, the interview came after his appearance on King Promise’s United Kingdom concert and he couldn’t turn it down because it was a onetime opportunity.

However, he was optimistic Ghanaians would love it when the final cut is released with beat.

Watch the full video below: