DJ Tim Westwood has been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple Black women, according to reports.

The Guardian and BBC report three women have claimed they were victims of opportunistic and predatory sexual behaviour, while four others have alleged they were groped by him at events.

Westwood, 64, has denied all the allegations with a spokesperson telling both publications they are completely false and denied in their entirety.

‘Tim Westwood strongly denies all allegations of inappropriate behaviour,’ a statement from a representative said.

‘In a career that has spanned 40 years, there have never been any complaints made against him officially or unofficially. Tim Westwood strongly rejects all allegations of wrongdoing.’

The women, who are all Black, were in their late teens or early 20s when they claim the incidents took place, with the earliest incident reportedly occurring in 1992.

The most recent is said to have happened in 2017.

They claim Westwood abused his position in the music industry to exploit them.

The women are said to have decided to come forward with their stories after anonymous allegations of inappropriate behaviour about Westwood circulated on social media in June 2020.

They share their stories in a BBC Three documentary, Tim Westwood: Abuse of Power, which is due to air on BBC Three tonight.

One victim, who was 19 at the time of Westwood’s alleged behaviour, said the DJ exposed himself in front of her.

‘I didn’t actually see him undo his trousers,’ she told the BBC and the Guardian. ‘What alerted me to the fact that he was exposing himself was the fact that he actually tapped me to turn around to look.’

She went on to claim she was the victim of a second episode of opportunistic and predatory sexual behaviour.

The woman added that Westwood returned to the room naked after making himself a drink.

‘That’s when I noticed that he’s got a condom and he’s removed it [from the packet] and started putting it on,’ she said.

‘I remember him throwing it down. I remember the fact that it was yellow. Like, I remember that very vividly because I remember that was kind of when my brain also started to shut down.’

She alleged Westwood initiated sex and that she was ‘frozen’.

Another woman, who was 20 at the time of her ordeal, was allegedly invited to do work experience with Westwood.

She travelled to London to meet him and claims that he ‘soon began touching her leg and face while he was driving’.

Westwood started to drive erratically as the woman tried to bat his hand away, and she a police officer on a motorbike pulled alongside the vehicle knocked on the passenger window.

He was told to keep his eyes on the road.

Although sleeping arrangements hadn’t been discussed, the woman expected to stay at hotel for her work experience.

However, she claims Westwood drove her to what she believed to be his flat. She claims he ‘sat next to her and tried to kiss her neck and remove items of her clothing’.

‘I didn’t give him any kind of come-on. There was no flirtation,’ she told the publications, adding that he initiated sex. ‘I’m in London alone with this man. Now if I try to get out of this, who’s to say how he’s going to react. So I just submit to it.’

‘Someone taking advantage of my naivety and lack of confidence isn’t something that I should have to carry with shame,’ one woman told the publications.

None of the women had reported their interactions to the police and all have asked to remain anonymous.

In June 2020, Westwood denied he had behaved ‘inappropriately with student fans’ after allegations emerged.

Releasing a statement to MailOnline, he said: ‘I can categorically say that I have never had an inappropriate relationship with anyone under the age of 18.

‘I am aware of attempts by anonymous sources to make fabricated allegations online. I can confirm that such allegations are false and without any foundation.’

Westwood joined BBC Radio 1 in 1994 to host the first national rap show in the UK.

At the BBC, he also hosted the weekday drive time show for 1Xtra from September 2009 until he was replaced by Charlie Sloth in September 2012.

After leaving the drive time show, Westwood continued his Saturday night Rap Show until it was announced he was leaving the BBC after 20 years. He departed in September 2013.

Following his exit from the corporation, Westwood rejoined Capital FM on their sister station, Capital Xtra.

Westwood also presented the MTV UK car makeover show Pimp My Ride UK, which ran for three seasons from 2005 to 2007.