Head pastor of Christ High Commission Ministry, also known as Royal Christ Assembly in Nigerian is smiling all the way to the bank after convincing his church members to pay for the visa to Heaven.

Pastor Ade Abraham is reported to have first convinced the congregation to relocate to a camp he erected in another state, which they obliged.

Realising he could ‘mess with their heads’ after his initial plans succeeded, the pastor is said to have requested for N310,000 each (over GH¢5,600) in order to “prepare them for the end of the world”..



According to reports, the pastor indicated that after the payments, “the gates of heaven will open for all of them to fly to heaven”.

Abraham also assured the members that they would all ‘ascend to heaven together from the location in Ekiti’.

“My relative has also asked her daughter, who is studying abroad, to return to Nigeria, or else the pastor (Abraham) would make her commit an offence over there that would see her go to jail,” a source told FIJ newspaper.



The newspaper also obtained a WhatsApp conversation that backed up the source’s claim. It was the conversation that reflected what the pastor’s follower told her daughter.

Another member of the church who is currently in camp in Ekiti said that Abraham’s campers still go about their normal businesses on regular days.



The follower also said “saved members” left their “past lives” behind in Kaduna to join the pastor in Ekiti on April 6.

He confirmed that the plan was to be at the camp with the pastor “until the day of rapture”.

According to the member, Abraham still holds regular church services on Sundays and Wednesdays despite members calling him out for what they say is religious fraud.

“We are not coming back. I can’t explain in details. We are going to make rapture from here. We are going to a heavenly place,” the member told FIJ