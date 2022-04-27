Two old women ages between the ages of 90 and 100 survived narrowly from a domestics fire outbreak in Bole in the Savannah Region.

The fire which started in their room within a compound house destroyed properties including an amount of GH¢11,000.

According to reports, some residents heard the old women who were trapped in the room screaming for help.

With the aid of some residents, the women were rescued before the rooms went up in flames.

The Sawla District Fire personnel were at the scene to douse the fire. They also educated the people of Bole on proper fire management.

Meanwhile, the cause of the fire is yet to be established.

