The Asebu Amantendo Traditional Council has banished the Founder and Leader of Wise Chapel International, Ato Davidson, who allegedly sucked the penises of three teenagers.

The suspect, according to reports, lures his victims aged between 16 and 21 to hotel rooms in the name of deliverance over claims that they are being tormented by evil spirits in their family.

Although Prophet Davidson was put before the Cape Coast Magistrate Court 2 on Thursday but granted bail, the authorities say they will not allow him go unpunished.

According to the Council, his acts have caused harm to the town as it has invoked the wrath of the gods, hence the need for purification and cleansing.

They are, therefore, demanding an amount of Ghs 10,000, four sheep, six crates of eggs, and schnapps for the purification processes.

The queen mother of Asebu Amantendo, Nana Emisimaa Kese, disclosed this in an interview with Adom News‘ Kofi Adjei.

ALSO READ:

She indicated that it is important for them to take their own action against him as the court also takes its course.

After the purification, Prophet Davidson will no longer be expected to worship in the town.