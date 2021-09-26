One person has been injured after chaos broke out among some New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters in the Awutu Senya East Constituency.

The fight was between supporters of the immediate past Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Michael Yaw Mensah and the newly nominated MCE, Anita Love Obo Amissah.

With the cause not known, the incident reportedly occurred on Friday at CP Abeasi, at a time Mr Mensah was on a Thank You tour.

The NPP Deputy Communications Director at Awutu Senya East, Nana Yaw Kumah, narrated the incident on Adom FM’s Naket Kasiebo.

“Out of the blue, one guy we all know as Topper attacked the team. Topper threatened to beat the Chairman and even threw a punch but he narrowly escaped.

“They, however, got hold of some of us and beat a member, Prince to pulp and I also suffered severe beatings for no wrong done,” he narrated.

Mr Kumah explained the injured, Prince was taken to the Police station for a formal complaint to be lodged.

He was afterwards rushed to the Kasoa Polyclinic after they secured a police form to facilitate his treatment.