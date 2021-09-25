Driver dead, 4 injured in accident on Abura Dunkwa-Nyankomasi road

A taxi driver has been confirmed dead with four injured in an accident on the Abura Dunkwa-Nyankomasi road in the Central Region.

The accident involved a Toyota Corolla taxi with the registration AC 370-15 and Kia Rhino with registration GN 9757-Z.

The accident is said to have occurred after a police barrier at Tekyi.

According to reports, the Kia Rhino vehicle was loaded with plantain and travelling from Abura Dunkwa to Accra while the taxi was from the opposite direction.

One of the survivors, Kwame, explained that the truck driver made a wrong overtaking and collided with the taxi leading to the instant death.

The injured are currently receiving treatment at Abura Dunkwa Hospital.

Kwame was part of the five persons in the taxi and is responding to treatment.