Two persons have been reported dead in a gory accident on the Tema Motorway, Friday night.

Reports suggest the incident occurred at about 10:15 pm.

This was after a truck loaded with crates of club beer skidded off the road and fell into a gutter in the middle of the Motorway.

Witnesses narrated three occupants were in the truck which was heading towards Accra but only one identified as the mate survived.

The mate is said to have had one ear severed while one of the occupants trapped in the truck had a hand chopped off.

The police and fire service personnel were at the scene to help retrieve the two bodies.