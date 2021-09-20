Minister for Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, Dan Botwe, says President Nana Akufo-Addo is not bound by the Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) nominations from the vetting committee.

According to him, President Akufo-Addo makes the appointment based on competence and the abilities he believes they possess and can help the growth of the country.

“There is no law that permits MMDCEs to be nominated by a committee. The law says it is the preserve of Akufo-Addo to nominate them. Those going on rampage over the nomination of some MMDCEs should be condemned,” he said.

The President, through Mr Botwe, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Okere constituency, Sunday announced the nominees for the MMDCEs positions.

If approved by their respective Assemblies, they will assist Akufo-Addo at the local government level during his second term.

Out of the 260 nominees, 38 are females whereas 222 are males.

The announcement has since been met with fierce resistance in parts of the country coupled with vandalising of party property.

But, reacting to the development on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Mr Botwe said the MMDCE position is an opportunity to serve the nation, hence there is no need to engage in violence when a preferred candidate has not been selected.

“It is normal for people to stand against some of the nominees but I don’t think it is that widespread. Those protesting over the nominations of some MMDCEs are a handful. It is not too significant,” he stated.