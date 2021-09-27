The Ghana Football Association is delighted to release the fixtures for the 2021/22 Premier League season. Defending Champions Accra Hearts of Oak will start their title defence at home against Legon Cities at the Accra Sports stadium while Asante Kotoko treks to Dawu to battle Dreams FC at the Theatre of Dreams.

The two teams will meet in the Super Clash on Match Day 7 in Accra and Match Day 24 in Kumasi.

Newly promoted sides Accra Lions and Bibiani Gold Stars will have their first taste of Premier League football at home against Elmina Sharks and Berekum Chelsea respectively while returnees Real Tamale United host Wonder club Accra Great Olympics at the Aliu Mahama stadium.

The Kumasi derby between Asante Kotoko and King Faisal is scheduled for March Day 6 with the Bono derby between Aduana FC and Berekum Chelsea set for Match Day 9.

Match Day 15 will witness the double header between Kumasi and Accra where Hearts of Oak host King Faisal while Asante Kotoko clash with Accra Great Olympics.

The first Ga Mashie derby between Accra Hearts of Oak and Accra Great Olympics will be played on Match Day 16 with the return fixture of Great Olympics hosting their city rivals on Match Day 33.

The Ghana Premier League kicks off on Friday, October 29, 2021 with the first round ending on Sunday, February 13, 2022. The second round of the League will start on February 25 2022 with the Premier League ending on Sunday, June 19, 2022.

Dates and television schedule will be confirmed in the coming days.