Former President John Dramani Mahama has signed a book of condolence opened in memory of the late former Central Regional Minister, Ama Benyiwa Doe.

This was on Sunday, September 26, 2021, following her death on September 19 in Tema.

She was 73.

He was accompanied by a former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, his Special Aide, Madam Joyce Bawa Mogtari, and other top officials of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Mr Mahama, earlier in a tribute, described the former Member of Parliament (MP) as a true gender activist who championed women’s rights.

To him, the former Central Regional Minister under the erstwhile Atta Mills administration was one of the most inspirational icons to have served the NDC and Ghana at large.

She was first elected into Parliament during the December 1992 general election on the ticket of the NDC as MP for the Gomoa West Constituency in the Central Region.