A Chief Linguist, Kwaku Abakah, has been killed by unknown assailants at Akonomah near Yamoransah in the Abura Asebu Kwamankese District of the Central Region.

The incident occurred Monday morning when the deceased, believed to be in his 60s, had gone to weed his farm.

Reports say Mr Abakah, who was also a charcoal producer, went to inspect the charcoal he was producing on his farm in the morning but didn’t return at his normal time he used to in the evening.

Alarmed by the development, his wife informed his family about his absence following which a group of men in the community was gathered to search for him, only to find him in a pool of blood in the farm.

The incident was immediately reported to the Yamoransah Police station in the Mfantseman Municipality for investigations.

The body has been deposited at the Yamoransa Government Mortuary for autopsy while Police are conducting investigations into the matter.

No arrest has been made so far.