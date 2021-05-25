The Ghana Police Service has cautioned the general public to disregard any statement, advertisement or poster calling for persons interested in the service to pay or apply to join the Service since they are fake.

A statement, signed by Director of Public Affairs, Superintendent of Police Shiella Kessie Abayie-Buckman on Tuesday, said: “The Police Service has not advertised recruitment, neither is it taking applications from potential applicants.”

The Police administration further warned that it has not created any portal for protocol recruitment, neither has it authorised any individual or group, within or outside the service, to recruit or facilitate recruitment for the service.

READ ALSO:

According to the statement, “any application for recruitment into the service and requisite qualifications for this year 2021 would be published in the national dailies.”

The Service, therefore, has urged the public to report any person, group, or entity that advertises police recruitment to the nearest Police station for arrest to be made and persons found culpable of such acts to be punished.