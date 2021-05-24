Three people have died in a tanker explosion at Onyina Nofo in the Ahafo Ano South West District in the Ashanti Region.

The truck driver and his assistant as well as a two-year-old boy living in the community were burnt to death.

Three other children are yet to be found according to residents who spoke to JoyNews.

Eyewitnesses say the incident occurred after the fuel tanker lost balance, skidded into a village and exploded in the process.

About 20 houses in the community are also torched, with most residents rendered homeless.

At least, seven people who sustained various degrees of injury have been sent to the hospital for treatment.

Personnel from the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana National Fire Service were at the scene to bring the situation under control.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) is working to provide relief items for the victims.