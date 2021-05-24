A young man has been arrested for stealing bunches of plantain in Ebedebiri, Sagbama LGA of Bayelsa, after he was accosted by some Good Samaritans in the area.

Nigerian Instagram page Instablognaija reported that the man admitted the crime and gave the reason for his action.

According to him, the reason for his action was because he was trying to raise some funds for hie girlfriend.

Asked what the funds were going to be used for, the man said his girlfriend demanded the money to pay for a make-up session.

According to reports shared by community leaders on Monday, May 24, the suspect was caught and during interrogation by a community leader, he confessed to the act.

He said that his girlfriend demanded the sum of GHC150 supposedly to buy make-up and had given him a deadline to get the money.

The suspected plantain thief said he became so frustrated that he entered people’s farms in the community, harvested their plantains in a bid to sell them and raise money for his girlfriend.

The suspect pleaded with the community leadership to forgive him.