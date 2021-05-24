The Central Regional Police Command says it has arrested one suspect in connection with the murder of the Headmaster of Sapatu Basic School near Effutu in the Central Region.

The deceased, Yaw Eyifa Gorman, popularly known as Dr Sting, was shot in his car after he returned home from a training programme on Population Census on Saturday evening.

Mr Gorman was shot in the head on Saturday at about 7:40 pm in his car in front of his house opposite the UCC Medical School hostel.

Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Irene Oppong, told JoyNews the Police, through its intelligence, arrested the suspect.

Meanwhile, co-tenants of the deceased who earlier narrated the incident to JoyNews said they are living in fear since the headmaster was shot on his own compound at about 7:30 pm.

He stated that they heard the sound of the gun and rushed out to figure out what it was only to find their colleague had been shot.

DSP Oppong assures the culprits involved would be apprehended as the suspect is in police custody assisting with investigations.