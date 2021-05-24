The Dormaa West New Patriotic Party (NPP) Communications Officer, Charles Amponsah Tweneboa-Kodua, has reportedly been arrested.

Mr Tweneboa-Kodua, according to reports, was picked up by the Dormaa Ahenkro Divisional Police in the late hours of Monday, May 24, 2021.

The Dormaa West constituency Youth Organiser, Acquah Ibrahim, confirmed the news in a post on his Facebook page.

Mr Ibrahim alleged that Mr Tweneboa-Kodua was picked up after comments he made against the District Chief Executive (DCE) for the area, Stephen Adjei Ameyaw aka Boga Ameyaw.

“He has been invited by the police for stating the obvious truth on Dormaa FM that, Stephen Adjei Ameyaw (a.k.a Boga Ameyaw) does not merit the position of DCE for Dormaa West, because he did not vote in the 2020 elections and also not a registered voter in the constituency,” Mr Ibrahim said in his post.

Meanwhile, he has requested for prayers for Mr Tweneboa-Kodua.

Read the post below: