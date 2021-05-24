Director of Operations for the National Security Ministry, whose secondment was reversed after preliminary investigations into the assault on Caleb Kudah of Citi FM, has been given another top job in the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

Lt. Col. Frank Agyeman has been reappointed as GAF’s Commanding Officer of the 64 Infantry Regiment.

Per JoyNews’ checks, the announcement came barely 24 hours after he reported back to post upon being released by the Ministry, together with three police officers.

Portions of a statement, indicating transfers in the Ghana Armed Forces, dated May 21, revealed that, “Lt. Col. Frank Agyeman has been moved from Army Headquarters to 64 Regiment as the Commanding officer,” Winston Amoah of the Super Morning Show said on Joy FM’s Midday News.

The National Security operatives allegedly detained Mr Kudah for filming abandoned state vehicles at a ‘restricted area’ on the premises of the National Security Ministry on May 11.

A report of the committee that investigated the matter “established that the conduct of Lieutenant Colonel Frank Agyeman and the officers was inappropriate and contravened the Ministry’s standard operating procedures.”

A statement signed by the sector Minister, Albert Kan Dapaah, on May 20, therefore announced the reversal of Lt. Col. Agyeman’s secondment to the National Security with immediate effect.

However, a circular sighted by JoyNews indicates that the military officer was assigned the new role of Commanding Officer of the 64 Infantry Regiment on the same day.

The National Security operatives detained Caleb Kudah after which he was allegedly subjected to torture by security personnel at the facility in Accra.

The operatives also stormed the premises of the Adabraka-based radio station to whisk away his colleague, Zoe Abu-Baidoo for receiving the pictures of the abandoned vehicles.

Some security experts are surprised by the speed with which the military officer was reassigned.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show Monday, May24, one of them, Dr Ismael Norman, urged calm as the Military hierarchy may be conducting their own internal probe into the incidents.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Armed Forces is yet to publicly comment on the matter.