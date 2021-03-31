A former Member of Parliament (MP) for Abura- Asebu-Kwamankese in the Central Region, Harry Halifax Hayford, has passed on.

Mr Hayford, who stood on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress, is said to have passed on on January 19, 2021, after a short illness.

His family was in Parliament on Monday, March 29, 2021, to formally inform the Speaker and the House of his demise.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin with Mr Hayford’s family

The burial and final funeral rites have been scheduled for the 29th and 30th April, 2021 at the Christ Cathedral Anglican Church, Cape Coast.

Mr Hayford was a member of the 3rd Parliament of the 4th Republic from 7 January 2001 to 6 January 2005.