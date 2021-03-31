Mr Hayford's family at parliament

A former Member of Parliament (MP) for Abura- Asebu-Kwamankese in the Central Region, Harry Halifax Hayford, has passed on.

Mr Hayford, who stood on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress, is said to have passed on on January 19, 2021, after a short illness.

May be an image of one or more people, people sitting and people standing

His family was in Parliament on Monday, March 29, 2021, to formally inform the Speaker and the House of his demise.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin with Mr Hayford’s family

The burial and final funeral rites have been scheduled for the 29th and 30th April, 2021 at the Christ Cathedral Anglican Church, Cape Coast.

May be an image of one or more people, people standing, people sitting and indoor

Mr Hayford was a member of the 3rd Parliament of the 4th Republic from 7 January 2001 to 6 January 2005.

May be an image of one or more people, people standing and indoor




