Ghanaian referee, Charles Bulu, collapsed while officiating the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [Afcon] qualifier match between Ivory Coast and Ethiopia.

The game was staged in Abidjan at the Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny with Ivory Coast winning the game by 3-1.

The FIFA referee was stretched off the field in the 80th minute during the game after struggling to stand on his feet.

The match ended abruptly following the Ghanaian referee who had collapsed in the last 10 minutes of the game.

The fourth official, who was expected to replace Mr Bulu, is an Ivorian and could not do so to avoid a conflict of interest.

As a result, the match had to be called off with 10 minutes left to be played.

The match has no importance as the two teams have already secured qualification to the next edition of the Africa Cup of Nations to be staged in Cameroon