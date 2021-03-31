Nana Akomea, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has defended the appointment of Asiedu Nketia, the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, onto the Parliamentary Service Board.

According to him, the NDC scribe qualifies to be on the board as he is a former two-time Member of Parliament (MP).

“Parliamentary Service Board is like any other board in the country. The Speaker of Parliament has the power to appoint one or two and it provides for two former members. Asiedu Nketia qualifies because he is an ex-MP.

“Speaker has the power, so there is nothing wrong. Normally, the NDC has one former MP and NPP also has one. So I believe the NPP will appoint a member. When Hackman was a member of the board, the NDC had another person.

“It has generated reactions because of Asiedu Nketia’s position as General Secretary of the NDC. Speaker has the right and Asiedu Nketia qualifies. I hope he will help with his experience and knowledge,” he said on Peace FM.

Mr Nketia was appointed by Speaker Babgin.

The MP for Suame, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Tamale South MP Haruna Iddrisu, former Majority Leader Abraham Osei Adu, former MP for Wenchi West, Mr Nketia, the Clerk to Parliament and the Speaker who doubles as Chairman constitute the six-member Service Board.

Mr Bagbin on Monday, March 29, informed the House of his decision but some members of the Advisory Committee opposed the membership of the NDC General Secretary.