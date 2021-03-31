The Oti Regional Police Command has apprehended two suspects who were reportedly buying G-3 ammunition and had in their possession wraps of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.

Godwin Kpodo Agbevitor and Samuel Agbeshi also known as Adah Emma were picked up by the Worawora Police at Kwamekrom Abdulkordzi on Monday, March 22 after members of the public notified the police of their current undertakings.

A report filed by the Oti Regional Police, signed by Assistant Supt. John Nchor indicated that “16 wraps of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp and 181 rounds of suspected G-3 ammunition,” have so far been retrieved from the suspects after their arrest.

Meanwhile, Godwin Kpodo Agbevitor and Samuel Agbeshi are currently in police custody and will on March 25 to March 29, 2021, appear before the Jasikan Circuit Court for prosecution.

The Oti Regional Police has also given the assurance that persons who have been identified for breaking the laws would “face the rigours of the law”, and therefore, “is encouraging the public to report persons involved in criminal activities.”

“[The Police] assures informants of absolute confidentiality,” the statement concluded.

