A former Member of Parliament for the Old Tafo constituency in the Ashanti Region, Dr Anthony Osei Akoto, has died.

This was announced via the Facebook Page of Parliament on Monday, March 20, 2023.

Details on the passing of the 64-year-old are readily not known.

“Former Old Tafo MP, Hon. Dr Anthony Osei Akoto passes away. May he rest in peace,” Ghana’s Parliament posted.