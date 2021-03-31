E-commerce platform Jumia has launch another exciting Food Festival Campaign which kicked off on Monday March 29 to April 11 2021.

The campaign is in partnership with local restaurants and supermarkets, as well as blue chip international restaurant chains such as KFC, Pizza Inn and Burger King.

The objective of the campaign is to promote the adoption of meal and food ordering among consumers, which has become increasingly popular in the last few years in Ghana.

The food festival is also aimed at supporting restaurant businesses and the overall food ecosystem, as these have been severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in less capacity and fewer opening hours.

As part of the festival, Jumia is hosting on its platform a wide range of restaurants and cuisines as well as beverage suppliers and supermarkets. Discounts of up to 50% and free delivery is being offered to consumers on food, beverages and supermarket purchases as part of the event.

This food festival is a great opportunity for Jumia to provide much needed support to restaurants that have been affected as part of the Covid-19 pandemic. In doing so we offer customers a safe platform to still order from their favorite restaurants, at affordable prices in a convenient, timely manner, Tolulope George-Yanwah, CEO of Jumia Ghana said.

In this era when safety is a major concern for all consumers and vendors, on-demand services have become really important and Jumia has championed the cause. A growing number of restaurants are embracing the Jumia ecosystem to broaden their consumer reach while consumers are benefitting greatly from great deals and discounts.

Working with Jumia has given my business a boost. From a small table top beans seller to a popular local food vendor in just a short time. My business has grown rapidly and I now have expanded, added a variety of meals and employed more workers. During covid-19 lockdown, Jumia assisted me to deliver my food safely and that brought me more orders. Sometimes it even gets overwhelming. This Jumia Food fest will help me and other local restaurants grow and be more profitable” Madam Evangel, Owner of OJ’s Kitchen added.

With over 400 restaurants and beverage partners in Ghana, this year’s Jumia Foodfest promises to be exciting with so many mouth watering deals and meal options for food lovers. Regular flash sales and so many exciting offers are up for grabs with many food lovers enjoying free delivery on their food orders within minutes.

For the next two weeks, download the Jumia Food app or log on to the Jumia Food portal to enjoy amazing deals. It’s a perfect time to save as well. Happy Easter!

