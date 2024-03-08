Founder and General Overseer of Great Fire Pentecostal Ministry, Daniel Kwame Kissi Bonegas, has shared insights into his humble beginnings before answering the divine call to become a prophet.

In an interview on Kingdom FM monitored by Adomonline.com, he recounted the various low-paying jobs he undertook to sustain himself, including hawking.

He recalled working as a laundry man, taking on tasks that involved washing piles of dirty clothes, including undergarments and panties.

Despite facing financial challenges and societal stigma associated with such jobs, Bishop Bonegas said he remained steadfast in his pursuit of a higher calling.

According to him, he started that job while staying with an aunt at Darkuman, who would subject him to washing heaps of clothes before providing him with food.

After he realized he has capabilities of being a professional laundry man, he said he used to travel far and wide in search for clients.

Aside his laundry services, Bishop Bonegas said he used to walk to various markets to scavenge rejected foodstuff to sustain himself and his household.

Bishop Bonegas emphasized that, these experiences instilled in him a strong work ethic, resilience, and empathy for the less fortunate, which ultimately shaped his spiritual outlook and ministry.

He humorously said God has lifted him from grass to grace and he is impacting others in society.