Gambian-born Ghanaian actress, Princess Shyngle, has finally shared her story on how she miscarried and what helped her overcome the pain.

She announced on April 5, 2021 that she had lost her baby after waking up to a blood-stained bedsheet and terrible abdominal pains.

At that time, she was all alone as her now ex-husband, Frederick Badji was languishing in police cells three months after their wedding.

In a latest video, she disclosed for the first time the actual date of her miscarriage, June 27, eight days before she made the announcement.

Among other things, she has also revealed Angel as the name of her would-have-been seven-month-old baby.

After celebrating for weeks and preparing for her new bundle of joy; from shopping for baby clothes, maternity sexy clothes, planning pregnancy photo shoots and baby shower, she was hit with the heavy blow.

She revealed she had a pre-birth of her daughter – whose actual due date was in December – as a result of ectopic pregnancy and not because of her slim waist, as others have rumoured.

“I was so excited that my baby will be born in December /January and be a Capricorn like me. Well God had other plans I rushed to the hospital cuz of severe abdominal pains I was scared for my baby and was praying to God to please protect my baby for me .

“When I got to the hospital my worst nightmare came to reality the doctor told me that I had an ectopic pregnancy and if they don’t rush me in for surgery immediately my Fallopian tube will burst and I’ll have internal bleeding and die immediately.”

She said at that point, all she could do was cry and blame God, until her mother called and prayed for her.

The next morning, she added that she experienced the worst pain from the stitches on her tummy and she could neither use the bathroom or even walk.

Few days after the incident which led her into depression she said she picked up her old life back.

“But few days later I was tired of crying and being sad and depressed so I got out of my bed , showered put on makeup, wear a wig, wore my sexy lingerie and decided to take pictures and videos to uplift myself and it worked,” she added.

The curvaceous actress concluded that she has opened up to uplift others going through similar fate.

She also accompanied the story with graphic images from her fetal extraction surgery.