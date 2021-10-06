The atmosphere at the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) was tense as assembly members remained resolute in rejecting the newly nominated Mayor, Sam Pyne, despite President Nana Akufo-Addo’s appeal.

A week ago, assembly members of KMA threatened that “no individual will occupy the seat as [Kumasi] Mayor” until the government pays off a ¢50 million debt the assembly owes.

The members indicated that the indebtedness has significantly contributed to the underdevelopment of Kumasi.

But President Akufo-Addo, in response, described the threat as unfair to Mr Pyne since he is not the individual who incurred the cost.

“I don’t see how they are going to hold up Kumasi from getting a proper executive because of the past. I don’t think that is fair. That is not the way to go about it.

“I appeal to the assembly members to look at his competence and approve him to start working,” the President appealed.

Not satisfied with President Akufo-Addo’s request, the presiding member of the Assembly, Stephen Ofori, said the President spoke from an uninformed position.

In view of that, he said he will pardon the President for that statement since it was evident “he [President] wasn’t on top of issues at that time.

“He has no idea of the whole hullabaloo. The answers he gave and all the narratives, it sounds to me he wasn’t on top of anything.”

Meanwhile, Mr Pyne was eventually confirmed.

