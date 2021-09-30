Newly nominated Mayor of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), Sam Pyne, risks a possible rejection over judgment debts the agency owes.

In four years, the KMA is said to owe its contractors and business allies over GH¢50 million, a situation that has forced the Assembly to rely on common funds for payment within the last two years.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, the Presiding Member (PM) of the Assembly, Stephen Ofori, said the Assembly’s indebtedness has significantly contributed to the underdevelopment of Kumasi.

Mr Ofori indicated these debts were incurred from projects the government tasked the assembly to take up and promised to bail them out.

“We have been fair to the government because the debts were incurred under the tenure of President Kufuor, but when he left power, the NDC paid for the Accra Metropolitan Assembly and Tema Metropolitan Assembly and left us out.

“The immediate past boss, Osei Assibey came, we had series of engagements with him but none of them yielded any results. We have been quiet for so long and cannot go on like that,” he fumed.

In view of this, he threatened they will reject Mr Pyne if the government fails to clear the debt which is swallowing the Assembly.

“Sam Pyne must go back to the government and inform them about the situation and ensure the government admits it is their debt and they will pay it off.

“It is the position of all the assemblymen and nobody sent Sam Pyne to accept the appointment. The approval will not go on smoothly if things do not take a different turn,” he stated.

He stressed the demand is not to make the government unpopular but just to ensure the right thing is done.

