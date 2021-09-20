President Nana Akufo-Addo’s nominee as the Mayor of Kumasi, Sam Pyne, has reacted to his appointment subject to approval from assembly members.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Monday, Mr Pyne said his nomination did not come to him as a surprise, having gone through all the processes.

To him, his track record as an assembly member, a practitioner, and an academician in local governance placed him ahead and earned him favour in Akufo-Addo’s eyes.

“I wasn’t surprised when my name came out as the nominee for KMA Chief Executive. My expertise in local governance I believe also did the magic,” he said.

The Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, Mr Pyne’s appointment comes at a time the city is

reeling under waste management challenges, unregulated development of wetlands, which causes flooding in some parts of the city.

Speaking on his approval by assembly members, Mr Pyne said he knows most of the assembly members but won’t be complacent.

“I would do grounds work to have a smooth approval,” he added.

