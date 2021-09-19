Some angry youth of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) at Chereponi in the North East Region have poured out their agitation on the party’s property over District Chief Executive (DCE) nominations.

The aggrieved youth destroyed and burnt party pickups, pavilions among other items in response to the nomination of Hajia Zuweira Mada Nasheru as the DCE-select.

The youth also stormed the party’s constituency chairman, Aliu Sulemana’s house to set it ablaze but security officials intervened. The security has since taken over the chairman’s house for safety.

The youth started their agitation about three days ago, kicking against her appointment with the explanation that she joined the party recently.

The police have, however, stormed the area to foil any planned demonstration.

The Minister for Local Government on Sunday at a press briefing released names for the position of MMDCEs which saw the President’s choice, Hajia Zuweira, named as the DCE for Chereponi.