Nollywood actress, Peju Johnson, is yet to overcome her trauma after her bitter robbery experience while stuck in Lagos traffic.

She disclosed that while heading home from location, some robbers hijacked her car and robbed them at gunpoint.

She was robbed of her belongings while her driver was stabbed in the shoulder during the attack.

After surrendering her phone to the driver, she said she took cover under the car seat.

She described it as as mirracle that the hoodlums did not see her hiding under the seat throughout the robbery.

Their car was damaged and they were also dispossessed of their phones.

In videos she posted on her social media pages, her driver could be seen all bloody while she comforts him with a shaky voice.

She is the third entertainer to be robbed on the Lagos stretch in the last two months.

Her senior colleague, Salami Rotimi and singer Terry Apala also cried out on social media in a post-robbery video.

In all three circumstances, none of them were injured except for their escorts.

